LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,987,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.33% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $101,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 165,919 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after buying an additional 32,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FMB stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.