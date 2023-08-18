LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 253.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,197,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,276 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $119,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.30.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

