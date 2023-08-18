LPL Financial LLC Has $104.12 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Target worth $104,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Target by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,758,000 after buying an additional 2,073,315 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Target by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after buying an additional 1,592,285 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 1,571.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 462,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $76,640,000 after buying an additional 435,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.13.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $130.11 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $124.96 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.12. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

