LPL Financial LLC Has $113.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.44% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $113,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $199.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.43 and a 200-day moving average of $192.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

