LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,304,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,841 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $98,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of XMMO opened at $80.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.22 and a twelve month high of $83.52.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.