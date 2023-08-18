LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950,776 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,036 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $88,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Oracle by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,922,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,665,342,000 after buying an additional 177,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 6.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,630,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,173,595,000 after buying an additional 750,331 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $114.88 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $311.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

