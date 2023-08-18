LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,401,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.53% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $91,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,565,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,166,000 after purchasing an additional 766,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,524,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,635,000 after acquiring an additional 270,903 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,519.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 194,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 182,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after purchasing an additional 170,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 235,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 157,546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTLC opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

