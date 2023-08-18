LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.67.

LPLA traded up $5.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.11. The stock had a trading volume of 689,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,191. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.95.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Fund LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

