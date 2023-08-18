LPL Financial’s (LPLA) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $290.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $219.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.37 and its 200 day moving average is $215.95. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after acquiring an additional 93,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,254,000 after acquiring an additional 250,448 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

