Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.37

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.30. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 30,130 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.
View Our Latest Research Report on LUCRF
Lucara Diamond Trading Down 8.0 %
About Lucara Diamond
Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana; and operates Clara Platform, a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lucara Diamond
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.