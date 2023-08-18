Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.37

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.30. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 30,130 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana; and operates Clara Platform, a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

