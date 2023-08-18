Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $46.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

LITE stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.00, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $94.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $415,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 192.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

