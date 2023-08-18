Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $49.00 at UBS Group

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LITE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $64.00 to $51.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.90.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.00, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $94.22.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Lumentum by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

