Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded by Rosenblatt Securities to Buy

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $67.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LITE. StockNews.com started coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Lumentum from $64.00 to $51.50 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.37.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $94.22.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Lumentum by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 122,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Lumentum by 14.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

