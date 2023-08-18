Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LUNA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Luna Innovations from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Luna Innovations in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

Luna Innovations Price Performance

LUNA stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $7.04. 157,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $238.80 million, a PE ratio of -140.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luna Innovations

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 36.2% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 148,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 39,519 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 256.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 15.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

