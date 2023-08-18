Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LYFT. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $11.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. Lyft has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

In related news, Director Dave Stephenson bought 8,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,998.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,531.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John David Risher bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,375,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,819,620.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dave Stephenson purchased 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,998.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,531.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $114,985,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,660,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lyft in the second quarter worth approximately $34,942,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,061,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after buying an additional 3,408,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 2,804.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,235,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

