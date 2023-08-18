M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price objective on M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

M/I Homes Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MHO stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $93.95. The company had a trading volume of 203,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,845. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.20 and a 200-day moving average of $72.45. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $101.62.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.80 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 1,441 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $143,264.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,831,246.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

