Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.17. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 7.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. 19.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

