Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $61.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 3,079,683 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 1,173,465 shares.The stock last traded at $56.30 and had previously closed at $56.76.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Magna International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magna International from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Magna International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 664.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Magna International by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.64.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.79%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

