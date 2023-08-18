Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Director Buys $83,900.00 in Stock

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $83,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,198. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Up 3.0 %

MX opened at $8.34 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

