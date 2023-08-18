Magnite’s (MGNI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s current price.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cannonball Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Magnite from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of MGNI opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Magnite has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $15.73.

In other Magnite news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 5,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $75,830.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,824.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 5,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $75,830.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,824.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $876,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,717,541.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,417. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 12.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Magnite by 27.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

