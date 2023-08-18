MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $145.35. The company had a trading volume of 787,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,515. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $203.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.14 and a 200-day moving average of $136.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,656 shares in the company, valued at $17,067,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.