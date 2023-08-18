MAI Capital Management Buys 2,621 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Blackstone by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Up 0.2 %

BX traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $96.99. The company had a trading volume of 357,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,145. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $109.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and sold 5,693,609 shares valued at $106,685,330. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Read Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.