MAI Capital Management Sells 1,843 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.75.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.48 on Friday, reaching $261.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,867. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

