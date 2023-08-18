MAI Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $2,690,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Boeing by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE BA traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $223.34. The stock had a trading volume of 844,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.