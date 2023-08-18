Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,964.69

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $17.67 million and approximately $20,964.69 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000456 USD and is down -6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20,448.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

