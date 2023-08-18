Maiar DEX Trading Down 10.1% Over Last Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $17.84 million and approximately $16,400.86 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018760 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,125.76 or 1.00100262 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000456 USD and is down -6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20,448.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

