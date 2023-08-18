Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MAIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.67.

MAIN stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.48. The company had a trading volume of 211,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,546. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 62.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

