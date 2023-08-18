Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 141.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Mainz Biomed from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Mainz Biomed Price Performance

NASDAQ:MYNZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 28,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,258. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. Mainz Biomed has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Research analysts predict that Mainz Biomed will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.

