MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on MannKind from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

MannKind stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.98. 3,443,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,553. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.53. MannKind has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,516,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,400,809.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MannKind news, CFO Steven B. Binder sold 47,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $223,272.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 838,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,973.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $45,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,516,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,400,809.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,268 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 104.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

