MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of MarineMax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.

HZO stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $33.10. 34,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,855. The company has a market cap of $725.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. MarineMax has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. MarineMax had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $721.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 422.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the second quarter worth about $81,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

