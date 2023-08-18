Mark S. Shapiro Sells 229,032 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $5,647,929.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Endeavor Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EDR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.44. 1,663,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,056. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $26.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth $89,343,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,350,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,590,000 after buying an additional 3,325,898 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,885,000 after buying an additional 2,734,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,251,000 after buying an additional 2,726,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after buying an additional 2,689,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDR
About Endeavor Group
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavor Group
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.