Mark S. Shapiro Sells 229,032 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $5,647,929.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE EDR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.44. 1,663,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,056. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $26.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth $89,343,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,350,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,590,000 after buying an additional 3,325,898 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,885,000 after buying an additional 2,734,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,251,000 after buying an additional 2,726,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after buying an additional 2,689,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDR. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

