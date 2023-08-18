MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) CEO Purchases $32,300.00 in Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) CEO Amber Lee Mason acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MarketWise Price Performance

MarketWise stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. MarketWise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter valued at $1,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 706,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketWise by 659.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,800 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MarketWise by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKTW. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Featured Stories

