Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,171,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,976 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $195,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $188.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.11. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.11 and a 52-week high of $194.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. Raymond James increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MMC

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.