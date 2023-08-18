Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $470.00.

MLM traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $432.77. The stock had a trading volume of 352,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,602. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $298.32 and a 12 month high of $463.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.94.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.32%.

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

