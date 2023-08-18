Masco (NYSE:MAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Get Masco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Masco

Masco Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. Masco has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. Masco’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,240 shares of company stock worth $14,307,207 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Masco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.