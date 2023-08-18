Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Matrix Service Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ MTRX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,708. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 103,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

