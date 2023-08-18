Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Mattel Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MAT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.76. 2,347,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,926. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. Mattel has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. Mattel had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mattel

In related news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 12,601 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $269,283.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,018.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Yoon J. Hugh sold 38,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $827,687.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $269,283.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,018.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,788 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,052,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Mattel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 513,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 129,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 50,595 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

