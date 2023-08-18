MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of MaxLinear from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.30.

MXL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.51. 294,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $43.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $183.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.03 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 3,223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,811,000 after purchasing an additional 858,544 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $24,371,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 55.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 489,167 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,390,000 after acquiring an additional 421,769 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

