McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Raised by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $132,551,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,943 shares of company stock valued at $10,265,204. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $416.95 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $441.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $414.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.