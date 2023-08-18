McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MCK has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $452.33.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $2.84 on Thursday, reaching $419.79. The stock had a trading volume of 429,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,113. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.82. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $441.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,943 shares of company stock worth $10,265,204. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of McKesson by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in McKesson by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

