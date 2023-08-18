MDA (TSE:MDA) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Citigroup

MDA (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on MDA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on MDA from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark set a C$13.00 target price on shares of MDA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MDA from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MDA from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$12.00 target price on MDA and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.
MDA Stock Down 0.4 %
MDA Company Profile
MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.
