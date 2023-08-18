Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MPW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

NYSE:MPW opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $2,858,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 385,400 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 83.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 124,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 56,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $105,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

