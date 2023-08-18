Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.51. 39,272,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,122,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 199,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

