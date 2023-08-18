Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Lifted by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,247,000 after purchasing an additional 423,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,080,000 after purchasing an additional 534,722 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,370 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,310,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,737,710. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,866 shares of company stock valued at $850,439 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

