Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $81.72. 2,803,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,741,208. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day moving average of $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CL King began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,866 shares of company stock worth $850,439. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

