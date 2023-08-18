Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 100 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 71.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HSBC dropped their target price on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.20.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock opened at $182.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.40 and a 200-day moving average of $220.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.