Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Makes New $216,000 Investment in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $509,127.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,622,595.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $509,127.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,622,595.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $26,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,333 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. TD Cowen cut Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

NYSE CDAY opened at $68.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

