Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 195 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $168,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $59,634,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,735,000 after acquiring an additional 271,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,947,000 after acquiring an additional 267,441 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,653,039.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.85, for a total transaction of $1,810,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,291,665.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,039.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,111 shares of company stock valued at $15,337,106 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.74.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $135.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

