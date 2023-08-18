Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $185.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.47.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

