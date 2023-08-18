Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 5,380 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $58.06 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.37%.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,423,079 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AIG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

